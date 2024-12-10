Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

The Nutcracker | 12/10/24

Join Nevada Ballet Theatre for their iconic production of The Nutcracker, a dazzling holiday tradition in Las Vegas for over 40 years.
Posted

For over four decades, Nevada Ballet Theatre has delighted audiences with its mesmerizing presentation of The Nutcracker.

This holiday season, the beloved production returns with a stunning performance led by Artistic Director Roy Kaiser and Choreographer James Canfield.

Audiences will be transported into a magical world, featuring larger-than-life characters, moonlit snow, and dazzling waltzing flowers.

NBT’s <i>The Nutcracker</i> stands out for its vibrant, one-of-a-kind sets and intricate choreography.

With intricate toy soldiers, nimble fairies, and exotic visitors, this visually breathtaking show has become a Las Vegas holiday staple.

Don’t miss this year’s enchanting performance that continues to be celebrated as “the most visually beautiful production ever staged in Reynolds Hall.”

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo