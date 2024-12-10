The Nutcracker | 12/10/24

For over four decades, Nevada Ballet Theatre has delighted audiences with its mesmerizing presentation of The Nutcracker.

This holiday season, the beloved production returns with a stunning performance led by Artistic Director Roy Kaiser and Choreographer James Canfield.

Audiences will be transported into a magical world, featuring larger-than-life characters, moonlit snow, and dazzling waltzing flowers.

NBT’s <i>The Nutcracker</i> stands out for its vibrant, one-of-a-kind sets and intricate choreography.

With intricate toy soldiers, nimble fairies, and exotic visitors, this visually breathtaking show has become a Las Vegas holiday staple.

Don’t miss this year’s enchanting performance that continues to be celebrated as “the most visually beautiful production ever staged in Reynolds Hall.”