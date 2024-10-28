The Nightmare on Spring Mountain | 10/28/24

This Halloween, The Sand Dollar Lounge embraces the spooky spirit by becoming "The Nightmare on Spring Mountain." Managing Partners Anthony Jamison and Nathan Grates guide Elliott and Jessica through the eerie transformation, featuring chilling decorations and a darkly atmospheric vibe.

Guests can expect a spine-tingling experience that pairs haunting aesthetics with festive fun.

The highlight of the season is the bar’s exclusive Halloween-themed cocktail program.

Elliott and Jessica sample a variety of imaginative drinks, including potions inspired by classic horror films.

Whether you're a fan of festive decor or just in the mood for a spooky sip, The Sand Dollar promises a thrilling night out this Halloween.