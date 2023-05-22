The Neighborhood Clinic | 5/22/23

The Neighborhood Clinic is on a mission to provide compassionate healthcare to all regardless of status and to combat the massive lack of providers, especially for those without means.

Trent Hofmockel, co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, and Dan Briggs, co-founder, joined us from the Neighborhood Clinic to discuss the unfortunately reality of healthcare in Southern Nevada today and how they're working to change it.

You can find the Neighborhood Clinic team at Family Medical Awareness Day on June 10 at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission located at 480 W Bonanza Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89106 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.