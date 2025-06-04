The Mob Museum | 6/4/25

Get ready to toast National Moonshine Day in true Prohibition-era style! Clint Thoman, Senior Director of Food and Beverage, joins us to spotlight The Underground—Las Vegas’ only on-site distillery hidden beneath The Mob Museum.

From June 5 through 8, enjoy 15% off all moonshine bottles and flights. These house-distilled spirits include bold flavors like Huckleberry Hideout, The Goodfella’s Vanilla, Ginger Jake, and The Fuzz peach. Each batch is crafted in the basement, staying true to classic techniques with a modern twist. Whether you're a spirits enthusiast or curious sipper, this is your chance to sample award-winning moonshine in a setting steeped in history.

