Netflix is set to premiere its new series, "Griselda," on January 25, which will chronicle the life of the notorious Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco.

Before diving into the series, The Mob Museum in Las Vegas is offering a unique opportunity to explore the real story behind Griselda Blanco. Visitors will gain historical insights into her life, including her impact on the world of organized crime, her intriguing backstory, and more.