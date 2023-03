Chico Bean returns to The Mirage stage this April! Performing as part of The Mirage's ongoing comedy series, Center Stage Comedy, Chico Bean will take the stage on April 8th at 10 pm.

Anthony Jamal Bean, better known as (Chico Bean) is an American comedian, actor, writer, rapper, and producer best known for being one of the recurring cast members since Season 5 of the improv comedy show Wild 'N Out on MTV, VH1, and MTV2.

Tickets are available on Ticketmaster