The Meadows School | 9/5/23

Discover how students pursue excellence at The Meadows School at their Fall Preview event!

It's open to parents and students interested in enrolling in their Beginning School (ages 3-5), Lower School (K-5), Middle School (6-8) or Upper School (9-12) for the 2024-25 school year.

The preview day is happening on Wednesday, October 11, from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Jay Berckley, Meadows School Head of School, and Naomi Palacios, Meadows School director of admissions and enrollment, joined us to discuss everything you need to know about it and their financial aid opportunities.

Click here to RSVP to attend.



This segment is paid for by The Meadows School.