The Legacy Ball| 5/5/25

Get ready for a weekend of glam, glitter, and legendary performances! Piranha Nightclub is celebrating 19 incredible years with The Legacy Ball, a dazzling event spanning May 9–11 at both Piranha and Gipsy on Paradise Road. This anniversary bash brings together the best of Las Vegas drag, including performers from RuPaul’s Drag Race and The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, alongside iconic local entertainers.

Drag legend Hot Chocolate returns to the stage with choreographer Roman Tajoure to give fans an electrifying show they won’t forget. It’s more than a party—it’s a celebration of talent, community, and the legacy of LGBTQ+ nightlife in Las Vegas. Don't miss this spectacular tribute to drag excellence.