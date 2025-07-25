The Law Firm of Jeffrey Burr | 7/25/25

When someone passes away, what happens to their assets? Corey Schmutz, Partner at Jeffrey Burr, joined us to explain the probate process—Nevada’s court-supervised system for settling a person’s estate. Whether there’s a will in place or not, probate ensures that assets are properly distributed and that debts, including taxes and creditor claims, are addressed.

Probate can sound intimidating, but it’s an important legal safeguard. Corey breaks down how the process works, what it covers, and how families can better prepare to navigate it. From asset management to final distribution, understanding probate helps ensure your wishes—and those of your loved ones—are honored.

