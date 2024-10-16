The House on Watch Hill| 10/16/24

Vegas Theatre Company is excited to debut the world premiere of The House on Watch Hill, a brand-new musical from the Tony Award-winning creators of Bandstand, Richard Oberacker and Robert Taylor. Directed by Artistic Director Daz Weller, the musical transports audiences to a summer filled with adventure, teen hijinks, and heartfelt moments that will change everything. With a dynamic live band and an electrifying score inspired by the 1980s, this production promises to be a thrilling ride.

