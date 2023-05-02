Watch Now
Morning Blend

The Home Depot (KEF Media)| 5/2/23

From flowers to tropical plants, veggies and herbs, a garden expert and design trend guru team up to reveal live plants trending for Spring 2023. #PaidForContent
Posted at 1:10 PM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 16:10:58-04

Gardening is one of America’s favorite pastimes. Why? Because there are so many benefits! Outdoor sanctuaries are a proven physical and mental health booster. Plus, warm weather means a chance for mom to bring her style outside with lots of plant décor ideas, just in time for Mother’s Day!

Sarah Fishburne, director of trend & design at The Home Depot, and Dan Stuppiello, manager of live goods at The Home Depot, joined us to share a few Mother's Day Gifts you can find at their store.

This segment is sponsored by the Home Depot.

