The Home Depot (KEF Media)| 5/2/23

Gardening is one of America’s favorite pastimes. Why? Because there are so many benefits! Outdoor sanctuaries are a proven physical and mental health booster. Plus, warm weather means a chance for mom to bring her style outside with lots of plant décor ideas, just in time for Mother’s Day!

Sarah Fishburne, director of trend & design at The Home Depot, and Dan Stuppiello, manager of live goods at The Home Depot, joined us to share a few Mother's Day Gifts you can find at their store.



This segment is sponsored by the Home Depot.