The countdown is on! The Olympics and Paralympics return this year, and all eyes are on Paris!

Competitors take years of effort and dedication to train, and they rely on good partners to support them during this process.

Haven Shepherd, Paralympic Swimmer, and Jessica Long, Paralympic Swimmer, joined us to discuss their partnership with The Hershey Company and and their appreciation for the brand's sweet treats.



For more information, click here.

This segment is paid for by The Hershey Company