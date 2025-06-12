The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill | 6/12/25

It’s International Falafel Day, and what better way to celebrate than with a trip to The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill? COO and Co-CEO Nick Della Penna joins us to share how this local favorite is serving up authentic Greek cuisine with unbeatable freshness. From lean proteins to vibrant veggies, everything is made in-house—including that crave-worthy tzatziki!

Whether you're dining in or grabbing takeout, The Great Greek offers a healthy, affordable, and delicious taste of the Mediterranean. With eight locations across the valley and desserts like homemade baklava on deck, it’s a celebration worth biting into.

