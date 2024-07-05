The Grand Canyon Conservancy | 7/4/24

As the official philanthropic partner of Grand Canyon National Park, Grand Canyon Conservancy’s (GCC) mission is to inspire generations of park champions to cherish and support the natural and cultural wonder of Grand Canyon.

GCC’s Field Institute offers educationally rich classes and tours, officially developed in partnership with the park.

Whether you’re looking for a day hike for your family, a once-in-a-lifetime backpacking trip, or an educational class on outdoor photography, the Field Institute has a variety of programs designed to inspire you above and below the rim of Grand Canyon.

And when you’re at Grand Canyon National Park, make sure to stop by one of GCC’s stores, where you can bring home a wonderful memory of your visit. Your purchase in one of GCC’s stores directly contributes to the work GCC does to support important projects at the park, including trail maintenance, scientific research, educational programming, habitat restoration, wildlife studies, historic building preservation, and cultural preservation and outreach.

Become a member of GCC, and you’ll know you’re helping to preserve and protect this Natural Wonder of the World. You’ll also receive special benefits at Grand Canyon National Park and other National Parks across the U.S.

To learn more, visit grandcanyon.org.

This Segment is Paid for by The Grand Canyon Conservancy