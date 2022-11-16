The Giving Machine | 11/16/22

The Giving Machine, an initiative of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will be in 28 locations around the world this year, and the Downtown Summerlin location is the only one in Nevada. The Giving Machine is like a “vending machine” that works in reverse by giving users an opportunity to purchase a variety of much-needed items for local and global charities via the swipe of a credit or debit card, or Apple and Google Pay.