The Garage Boys | 5/9/25

The Garage Boys are turning up the volume with the release of their latest single, The Ring, dropping on all platforms May 9th! To celebrate, the band is hitting the Fremont Street Experience with an all-original show on the 1st Street Stage the very same day.

Singer/guitarist Bryan Duñy and guitarist/vocalist Lee Curran promise a night of pure energy and fresh music straight from the heart of Las Vegas’ rock scene.

Fans can expect gritty guitar riffs, powerhouse vocals, and a live performance that pulls no punches. Don’t miss the party—it’s going to be loud, local, and legendary!