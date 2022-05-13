City Of Las Vegas | 5/13/22

Watch
City Of Las Vegas

Las Vegas In The 40's
Posted at 11:21 AM, May 13, 2022
Las Vegas has changed a lot in recent years. It's hard to imagine what it had been like in generations before ours. Now you don't have to imagine! The City of Las Vegas is premiering a new documentary that takes us through the valley in the 1940's titled 'The Forties'.

