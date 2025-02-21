The Food That Built America | 2/21/25

In an exclusive conversation, Elliott speaks with Adam Richman about the latest season of "The Food That Built America."

The show takes a deep dive into the fascinating stories of the food brands that helped shape the American landscape, revealing the innovation and perseverance behind these household names.

Richman shares insights on the new season, highlighting the challenges and triumphs of food entrepreneurs who built empires from humble beginnings.

Tune in for a behind-the-scenes look at the history of some of the nation's most iconic food companies.

