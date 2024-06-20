The Ewings Publishing | 6/20/24

The "Mr. McTavish" series by Bon Kay is a collection of heartwarming, family-friendly books centered around the adventures of Mr. McTavish and Gma.

These stories focus on themes of friendship, adventure and discovery, as the duo embarks on various fun-filled journeys.

Through their travels, Mr. McTavish and Gma explore the joys of companionship, the importance of caring for one another, and the value of reading and learning.





