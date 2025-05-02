The Empire Strips Back | 5/2/25

Get ready to feel the Force in ways you’ve never imagined with The Empire Strips Back – A Burlesque Parody! This intergalactic spectacle lands at Rio Hotel & Casino on May the Fourth, 2025, promising to light saber up your night with jaw-dropping burlesque, comedy, and cosmic choreography.

With stars like Mocha Mullins and Bobbi Barricelli in the lead, this galaxy of seduction will have you force-pushing the limits of fun and fantasy. It’s Chewie with the charm, Leia with the looks, and Vader with the seductive moves — all wrapped up in one out-of-this-world burlesque performance!

Preview performances run May 1–3, and the grand opening on May the Fourth will have you Jedi-ing your way to a whole new level of entertainment. Whether you’re a Wookiee fan or a casual observer of the dark side, this show promises a light touch of burlesque and a heavy dose of laughter.