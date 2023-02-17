The ElleVet Project | 2/17/23

The ElleVet Project, a national nonprofit returns to Las Vegas, NV to provide much-needed FREE veterinary care, food, and supplies to the pets of the homeless and street pets. The mobile relief effort will offer 100% free Veterinary care, vaccinations, supplies, and food to pets of the homeless at the Christ Church Episcopal (located at 2000 S Maryland Pkwy Las Vegas, NV) on Friday, February 17 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.