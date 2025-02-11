The Curious Case of... | 2/11/25

Beth Karas, a former NY prosecutor turned legal analyst, is known for offering expert commentary on high-profile cases.

In her conversation with Elliott, she opens up about her role on the hit Investigation Discovery series "The Curious Case of..." and the fascinating world of true crime.

Karas brings her in-depth legal expertise to the show, offering viewers a unique perspective on the cases featured.

Beyond the show, Beth shares insights into her career and how her experience as a prosecutor has shaped her analysis.

Whether discussing legal strategy, case nuances, or the criminal justice system, Karas’s perspective offers an invaluable resource for those fascinated by real-life mysteries and crime.