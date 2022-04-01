The Cosmopolitan Of Las Vegas | 4/1/22

Are you ready for this year's Grammy's? A talented mixologist at The Chandelier inside The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas shares how to make one of their creative cocktails to try at home. This cocktail in particular, 'Video Killed The Radio Star' is an art exhibit and cocktail wrapped into one.

INGREDIANTS

1 ½ oz Empress Indigo Gin

1 oz Soho Lychee

½ oz St Germain

1 oz H2O Apple Rosewater

1 oz Lemon Juice

1 oz Chardonnay Cardamom Ginger syrup

Prep & Procedure

