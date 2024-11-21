The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas | 11/21/24

Race week in Las Vegas gets an adrenaline-filled upgrade at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

The Boulevard Experience, a three-day official Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix watch party, transforms the Boulevard Pool into the ultimate viewing destination. Don’t miss these unforgettable events happening during race weekend, November 22-23.

Guests can enjoy live DJ entertainment, delicious food and beverage options, and stunning views just above the race circuit.

Inside the hotel, the Cocktail Circuit offers an exclusive mixology journey, guiding attendees through four top venues, including Vesper Bar and The Chandelier.

This two-hour experience showcases signature and innovative cocktails crafted by The Cosmopolitan’s award-winning mixologists.

Beyond these events, MGM Resorts properties host unique activations like the Shoey Bar at Bellagio and a Mercedes lobby takeover at ARIA.

Tickets for all activations, including The Boulevard Experience and the Cocktail Circuit, are available at CosmopolitanLasVegas.com.