The Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial | 5/9/25

At City Hall, Elliott caught up with Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley to talk about one of the city's most legendary traditions—Helldorado! This iconic celebration dates back to 1935 and still captures the Wild West spirit of Las Vegas with parades, rodeos, and community pride.

Mayor Berkley shared why Helldorado still matters today, calling it a powerful reminder of the city's vibrant past and a fun way to unite locals of all ages. But the conversation didn’t stop there—Elliott also got a glimpse into her first 149 days in office and the big personality that's made her a hit at City Hall.

From honoring history to leading with humor, Mayor Berkley is proving she’s got the grit and charm to help guide Las Vegas forward—with a little sparkle, of course.

This segment was paid for by The Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial