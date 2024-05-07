The Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial | 5/7/24

The Helldorado Days Parade is an annual event celebrating the diverse city of Las Vegas and its history.

This year's parade is scheduled for Saturday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to noon.

The parade lineup will include marching bands, car clubs, equestrian groups, dancers, local sports teams, floats and local artists. Some notable entries you can look forward to are:



Las Vegas Aviators

Del Sol Academy Dragon Fire Marching Band

The Neon Museum

Mustang and Classic Ford Club

Priceless Diamonds Dance Company

Vegas Golden Gals

Hawaiian Pa’u Riders

Here are the parade day details:

Downtown Fourth Street parade route; specifically, Fourth Street from Gass to Stewart avenues. Best Viewing: The recommended viewing location and grandstands will be at Fourth Street and Bridger Avenue. Shade structures added this year.

