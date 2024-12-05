The Cocktail Guru | 12/5/2024

December 5th marks Repeal Day, celebrating the 1933 repeal of the 21st Amendment and the end of Prohibition in the United States

To commemorate the occasion, Jonathan Pogash, the renowned founder of The Cocktail Guru, is mixing up timeless cocktails with a festive holiday flair.

Pogash is in the studio with Morning Blend hosts Elliott and Jessica, creating drinks that blend history with the spirit of the season.

This event brings a unique opportunity to explore classic cocktails, like the Old Fashioned and the Martini, through a modern, holiday-inspired lens.

Pogash's expert guidance and holiday creativity will inspire viewers to bring a taste of the Prohibition era into their own celebrations.

Don’t miss out on this festive and educational cocktail session to toast the end of Prohibition and the start of the holiday season!