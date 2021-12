The cocktail guru, Jonathan Pogash, shares his receipe for the non-alcoholic NYE N/A

NYE N/A (New Year's Eve Non-Alc)

2 oz. Lyre's Amaretto (non-alc spirit)

1 1/2 oz. Coconut water (I used peach-mango flavor)

3/4 oz. Cheeky Lime juice

1/2 oz. Cheeky honey syrup

METHOD: Shake well with ice and strain into fancy glass.

GARNISH: candied ginger and silver sugar dust