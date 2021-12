'Cocktail Guru' Jonathan Pogash shares the recipe for his Expresso Martini that'll keep your spirits up this Holiday season

Jonathan's Holiday Espresso Martini

- 1 1/2 oz. Van Gogh double espresso vodka

- 1 oz. Sandeman 10 yr old tawny Port Wine

- 1 1/2 oz. Mozart Chocolate cream liqueur

- METHOD: Shake ingredients very well with ice and strain into coupe or martini glass.

- GARNISH: dehydrated citrus wheel and holiday sugar dust