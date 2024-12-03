The City of Las Vegas | 12/3/24

The City of Las Vegas invites residents and visitors to celebrate the holiday season with a lineup of exciting events that bring festive cheer to the community.

From the Tamales and Mariachi Festival to Ward 6's Cowboy Christmas and Classic Car Show, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Each event highlights the rich culture and vibrant spirit of the city, creating memories for families and friends alike.

Don’t miss the Toy Drive/Classic Car Show at Veterans Memorial Community, where you can give back while enjoying a display of vintage vehicles.

For those seeking a touch of holiday magic, The Polar Express Christmas celebration at the Cimarron Rose Community Center offers heartwarming performances perfect for all ages.

Make this holiday season unforgettable with these spectacular events from the City of Las Vegas.