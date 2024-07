The Barbershop is excited to announce the return of the Battle of the Bands at The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails for its fourth installment.

This month-long event, hosted by Ben Carey, former bassist for Savage Garden and Lifehouse, and now music director at The Barbershop, will feature 16 up-and-coming local bands performing for a chance to win $5,000 and a six-month residency at the popular Prohibition-era speakeasy.

