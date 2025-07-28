The Barbershop | 7/28/25

As temperatures drop, The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails is helping men transition their looks with seasonal style and expert care. Director of Marketing Brea Moore shares the story behind this one-of-a-kind venue, where premium grooming meets a vintage-inspired cocktail lounge.

Barber Smerling “Rockstar” Montero highlights the front-end services guests can expect, from precision cuts to next-level shaves, designed for both everyday confidence and special occasions. With back-to-school season in mind, “Rockstar” demonstrates trending summer-to-fall hairstyles and styling hacks live on air. Whether you’re after a clean fade, textured crop, or a refreshed beard game, The Barbershop has the perfect cut to carry you into autumn in style.