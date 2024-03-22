The Ability Center | 3/22/24

The Ability Center is hosting Pizza For a Purpose, an event to celebrate Developmental Disability Awareness Month. We're joined by Chris Salas, the founder of The Ability Center, Joey Gonzales, owner of Brooklyn's Best Pizza & Pasta, and the sponsor of the event, Naqvi Injury Law.

As Southern Nevada's only gym dedicated exclusively to individuals with special needs, The Ability Center provides adaptive fitness classes, circuit training, dance, karate, family yoga, and the only cheerleading program in Nevada tailored specifically for people with special needs.