Terry Fator | 11/26/24

Las Vegas entertainment icon Terry Fator is back with his beloved holiday special, A Very Terry Christmas.

Known for his incredible singing, ventriloquism, and comedy, Terry combines all three talents into a festive extravaganza.

Featuring his famous character Winston the Impersonating Turtle, the show guarantees a night of holiday fun for audiences of all ages.

Running from November 29 through December 24 at The STRAT Theater, A Very Terry Christmas is a must-see seasonal event.

With more than 3,500 performances and 17 years of Vegas headlining experience, Fator continues to captivate audiences.

Secure your tickets now and make this Christmas one to remember with the magic of Terry Fator!