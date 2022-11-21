Terry Fator | 11/21/22

A popular and highly anticipated tradition every holiday season, “A Very Terry Christmas,” the holiday-themed show from famed singer, comedian, ventriloquist and “America’s Got Talent” winner Terry Fator, is returning to Liberty Loft inside New York-New York Hotel & Casino.

Additionally, Terry is proud to serve as the Grand Marshal of the 5K course for the 2022 Las Vegas Great Santa Run on Saturday, December 3, benefiting Opportunity Village to empower, employ, and serve people with disabilities.

