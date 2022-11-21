Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Terry Fator | 11/21/22

The anticipated 'A Very Terry Christmas' comes to New York-New York Hotel &amp; Casino
Posted at 10:45 AM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 13:45:42-05

A popular and highly anticipated tradition every holiday season, “A Very Terry Christmas,” the holiday-themed show from famed singer, comedian, ventriloquist and “America’s Got Talent” winner Terry Fator, is returning to Liberty Loft inside New York-New York Hotel & Casino.

Additionally, Terry is proud to serve as the Grand Marshal of the 5K course for the 2022 Las Vegas Great Santa Run on Saturday, December 3, benefiting Opportunity Village to empower, employ, and serve people with disabilities.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo