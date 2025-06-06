Techish.com | 6/6/25

June is full of celebrations, and Emmy-winning tech-life expert Jennifer Jolly has the perfect gift ideas for both dads and grads. From the Kodak LUMA 500 Smart Pico Projector with built-in Google TV™ to the stunning Lenovo Yoga Book 9i, there’s something for everyone on your list.

Moving out or leveling up? Jennifer suggests the Blink Video Doorbell for security and peace of mind, and for gamers, the Sandisk Extreme Portable SSD brings lightning-fast storage to PlayStation 5 and PC.

Want a final genius pick? Download Glance AI for free from the App Store or Google Play—it’s like having a smart assistant in your pocket. For more information on all the gear, head to Techish.com.

This segment is paid for by Techish.com