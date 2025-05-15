Techish.com| 5/15/25

Jennifer Jolly sits down with Adrian Ludwig , Chief Architect for Tool for Humanity to discuss the importance of this new device called “The Orb.” The goal of “The Orb” is to help identify “proof of human tech” that can prove if you are real without compromising your security.

The Word App takes a picture of your iris to make sure you are a real, living, human being and develops a digital barcode for your eyeball and is stored in security deck.

Are critics convinced that this is a viable, safe technique? Expert Jennifer Jolly seems to be a believer in the new technology.



This segment was paid for by Techish.com