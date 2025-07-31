techish | 7/31/25

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Emmy-winning tech expert Jennifer Jolly is here to break down the gadgets making back-to-school season smarter, safer, and more fun — from AI tools to screen-free audio and e-bikes.
Jennifer Jolly’s Must-Have Back-to-School Tech for Every Student
As students head back to classrooms, Jennifer Jolly shares her top tech picks to keep everyone prepared. For all-around learning, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ offers powerful tools to keep studies on track. Younger kids can enjoy stories and music with Yoto, the screen-free audio platform parents love.

To guide responsible AI use, Turnitin Clarity bridges the gap between educators and students. For parents looking for kid-friendly communication, Pinwheel Watches make a safe alternative to cell phones. And for getting to school in style, woom Bikes — including e-bikes — provide fun, eco-friendly rides. For Jennifer’s full list of must-haves, visit Techish.com.

This segment is paid for by techish

