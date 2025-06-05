Techish | 6/5/25

If you’ve ever stared at your closet wondering what to wear, you’re not alone. Tech-Life Columnist Jennifer Jolly introduces us to Glance AI, a new app that uses artificial intelligence to help you choose the perfect outfit—based on weather, your schedule, and even your personal style.

The app is designed to save you time and reduce wardrobe stress. It learns your preferences and tailors suggestions just for you, making getting dressed smarter and easier than ever before. Whether it’s for work, a night out, or something in between, Glance AI has you covered. You can download Glance AI now for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play!

This segment is paid for by Techish.com