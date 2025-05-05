TECHISH| 5/5/25

Looking for the perfect Mother’s Day gift? Emmy Award-winning tech-life expert Jennifer Jolly has you covered with a gadget guide that’s equal parts smart and sentimental.

Start with something stylish and useful — like the Kodak Step Slim Instant Photo Printer for on-the-go memories, or explore the outdoors with Bird Buddy’s Smart Bird Feeders, now up to 40% off.

For road-tripping moms, AstroAI’s L7 Tire Inflator and S8 Jump Starter are safety essentials at a steal. Or go sleek with Aspen by Aura, the brand’s newest digital frame just in time for May 12. VisitTechish.com for even more ideas!

This segment was paid for by TECHISH