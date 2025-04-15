Watch Now
Techish | 4/15/25

Tech expert and Emmy Award-winning columnist Jennifer Jolly is back to share the latest eco-friendly gadgets that help you save money — and the planet — just in time for Earth Day.
Earth Day is April 22nd, and Emmy-winning tech journalist Jennifer Jolly is showcasing cutting-edge gadgets that combine sustainability with serious innovation. From a solar-powered robotic pool cleaner to an intelligent watering system that “prints” water right where it’s needed, these picks are all about saving energy and resources.

Jennifer highlights the HP All-in Plan, the WYBOT S2 Solar Robotic Pool Cleaner, and the smart Irrigreen system — which even comes with a discount code. She also features Tru Earth, a powerful yet planet-friendly cleaning solution. For more of Jennifer’s green tech picks, visit Techish.com and get your Earth Day upgrade started.

This segment is paid for by Techish

