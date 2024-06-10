Tech Alley | 6/10/24

Tech Alley hosts monthly events where the community can attend a full day of meetups led by entrepreneurs, investors, technologists, startup attorneys and innovators eager to share ideas and help bring ideas to market.

Tech Alley events are free, inclusive and held third Saturday of each month in the Downtown Arts District. In a remarkable milestone, Tech Alley recently celebrated its three-year anniversary, a testament to the success and impact of its events in the Vegas Startup Community.

Josh Leavitt, CEO and Founder, Tech Alley joined us to discuss the mission behind the organization and how you can get involved.

The next Tech Alley event is Saturday, June from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. The event is free (including lunch) and open to everyone of all ages and skillset. Kick-off is at 10 a.m. at Tavern Costera (1031 South Main Street) with coffee, networking and opportunities to hear what people are doing in the community.

Meetups (usually 12 - 15) go from 11 - 4 pm. Lunch is provided by Taverna Costera from 12:15 - 1:15 and is one of the highlights of the event. Visit www.techalley.org for more

For more information, click here.