Taste the Dream | 1/13/25

Join Taste the Dream, a vibrant food truck festival and resource fair celebrating unity, culture, and community inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy.
Taste the Dream: Food Truck Festival and Community Resource Fair is a lively celebration inspired by the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. This annual event unites attendees in a joyful block party atmosphere, offering diverse cuisine, live music, and family-friendly activities.

Hosted in partnership with Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. and other community leaders, the event celebrates culture, togetherness, and shared dreams.

Guests can also explore a variety of resource booths from local organizations focused on education, health, and empowerment.

The event is more than just a festival; it’s a chance to foster connections and strengthen bonds that promote equality and collective action. Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate unity and make a positive impact in your community.

