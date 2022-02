This year the 22nd Annual Taste and Sounds of Soul will be combined with the Las Vegas Black Image Honors on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Las Vegas Black Image Magazine is honoring people in the community who are fighting for diversity, inclusion and equity.

The event is happening at the Echelon Event Center in Town Square at 7 PM.

Tickets are $25, and you can get them by calling 702-615-8216 or 702-743-9613