Taj Palace | 7/21/25

Owner Smeet Gandhi and Chef Velmurugan Pitchaipillai of Taj Palace are ready to celebrate National Mango Day by spotlighting dishes that showcase the sweetness and versatility of mangoes. Guests can enjoy favorites like Mango Chicken or Lamb Mango Curry, Mango Lassi, Mango Custard, and Mango Kulfi, a creamy frozen dessert.

With two Las Vegas locations—Henderson and Summerlin—Taj Palace offers a daily lunch buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for just $18.99, followed by dinner service until 10:30 p.m. This July 22, join in the festivities, explore authentic Indian flavors, and toast to the beloved mango in all its tropical glory!

