Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Tablo Racecar Driver| 4/4/25

Elliott catches up with NASCAR driver Ryan Ellis at Las Vegas Motor Speedway to talk racing roots, career perseverance, and how Tablo enhances the fan experience.
Posted

During NASCAR weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Elliott sat down with Ryan Ellis to discuss his journey in racing. Coming from a family of racers, with both his grandfather and father paving the way, Ellis shares how their legacy fueled his drive to earn a spot in NASCAR. His story is one of persistence, determination, and an unwavering commitment to the sport he loves.

Beyond racing, Ellis also highlights the advantages of Tablo, a game-changing tool for NASCAR fans. From tracking stats to enhancing race-day engagement, Tablo provides an inside look at the action like never before. Tune in for this exclusive interview and get a closer look at Ellis’s road to success.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo