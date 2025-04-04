Tablo Racecar Driver| 4/4/25

During NASCAR weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Elliott sat down with Ryan Ellis to discuss his journey in racing. Coming from a family of racers, with both his grandfather and father paving the way, Ellis shares how their legacy fueled his drive to earn a spot in NASCAR. His story is one of persistence, determination, and an unwavering commitment to the sport he loves.

Beyond racing, Ellis also highlights the advantages of Tablo, a game-changing tool for NASCAR fans. From tracking stats to enhancing race-day engagement, Tablo provides an inside look at the action like never before. Tune in for this exclusive interview and get a closer look at Ellis’s road to success.