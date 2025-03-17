Swimming With The Big Fish | 03/17/25

Junior Achievement of Southern Nevada (JASN) is shaping the future by teaching K-12 students and young adults essential financial skills that schools often lack the resources to provide. One of its standout programs is a Shark Tank-style competition where fifth graders develop innovative products and business plans. The top three finalist teams will present their ideas at Swimming With The Big Fish, the organization’s annual luncheon, held at Horseshoe Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 2.

The event, presented by PNC Bank, gathers business leaders and the community to support financial literacy education. Attendees will witness young entrepreneurs pitch their ideas in front of judges for a chance at UNLV scholarships. PNC Bank, a longtime presenting sponsor, remains deeply involved in Junior Achievement’s mission. The event still has opportunities for attendance and sponsorship, making it a meaningful way to invest in the next generation’s financial future.