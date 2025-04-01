SurrealEstate | 4/01/2025

Jessica catches up with SurrealEstate stars Sarah Levy and Tim Rozon to dive into the thrilling second season of the hit Syfy series.

Known for its unique blend of supernatural mystery and real estate drama, the show follows agents who specialize in haunted houses. Levy and Rozon share behind-the-scenes stories, character developments, and what fans can expect from the latest episodes. With more chills, twists, and surprises ahead, this season promises to be bigger than ever.

Tune in to Syfy to catch all the action!