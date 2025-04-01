Watch Now
SurrealEstate | 4/01/2025

Stars Sarah Levy and Tim Rozon chat with Jessica about the highly anticipated second season of SurrealEstate on Syfy. Get an inside look at what’s in store for the paranormal real estate drama!
Jessica catches up with SurrealEstate stars Sarah Levy and Tim Rozon to dive into the thrilling second season of the hit Syfy series.

Known for its unique blend of supernatural mystery and real estate drama, the show follows agents who specialize in haunted houses. Levy and Rozon share behind-the-scenes stories, character developments, and what fans can expect from the latest episodes. With more chills, twists, and surprises ahead, this season promises to be bigger than ever.

Tune in to Syfy to catch all the action!

