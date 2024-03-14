Sunny 106.5 | 3/14/24

Sunny 106.5 invites you to be part of Las Vegas' Largest Baby Shower, supporting Baby's Bounty, a vital charity for families in need.

Simply stop by one of our diaper drives and donate $100 worth of new and unopened diapers (proof of receipt required) to receive a pair of tickets to a Live Nation Las Vegas show.

Diaper sizes 3 through 7 are especially needed. As a special thank you, with a minimum donation of $100 in diapers, you'll also receive two complimentary tickets to a Live Nation show featuring top acts like Maroon 5, Shania Twain, Santana, and more!

