Morning Blend

Sunny 106.5 | 3/14/24

"Las Vegas Morning Blend" host, Jessica Rosado is joined by Joanna Baumann and Sean Strife from Sunny Mornings with Joanna and Sean on Sunny 106.5 for Las Vegas' Largest Baby Shower, benefiting Baby's Bounty, with Live Nation Las Vegas and Women’s Health Associates of Southern Nevada.
Posted at 12:57 PM, Mar 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-14 15:57:51-04

Sunny 106.5 invites you to be part of Las Vegas' Largest Baby Shower, supporting Baby's Bounty, a vital charity for families in need.

Simply stop by one of our diaper drives and donate $100 worth of new and unopened diapers (proof of receipt required) to receive a pair of tickets to a Live Nation Las Vegas show.

Diaper sizes 3 through 7 are especially needed. As a special thank you, with a minimum donation of $100 in diapers, you'll also receive two complimentary tickets to a Live Nation show featuring top acts like Maroon 5, Shania Twain, Santana, and more!

