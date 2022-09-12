Summit Integrated Health | 9/12/22

If you suffer from peripheral neuropathy, there are cutting-edge treatments that can help you live your life pain free. Ashley Pritchard, Medical Director for Summit Integrated Health, describes the symptoms of peripheral neuropathy as tingling in the hands or feet, burning pain, muscle weakness, sensitivity, electric-like pain, numbness and even problems with coordination/poor balance. Summit Integrated Health can create a treatment plan so thorough that it can identify down to the exact percentage of how much sensory loss a patient has.

