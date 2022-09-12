Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Summit Integrated Health | 9/12/22

Summit Integrated Health can treat Peripheral neuropathy with cutting-edge treatments that can help you live your life pain free. #PaidForContent
Posted at 2:35 PM, Sep 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-12 17:35:52-04

If you suffer from peripheral neuropathy, there are cutting-edge treatments that can help you live your life pain free. Ashley Pritchard, Medical Director for Summit Integrated Health, describes the symptoms of peripheral neuropathy as tingling in the hands or feet, burning pain, muscle weakness, sensitivity, electric-like pain, numbness and even problems with coordination/poor balance. Summit Integrated Health can create a treatment plan so thorough that it can identify down to the exact percentage of how much sensory loss a patient has.

This segment is paid for by Summit Integrated Health

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo